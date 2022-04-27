Expert Connections
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VO, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A man put out of a Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated is dead after an altercation with a bouncer outside.

Surveillance video shows the moments before 41-year-old Eric Pope, a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, is punched in the head by a bouncer. Sources close to the investigation say Pope had been escorted out of the Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. April 16.

At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him.

Pope falls immediately after the punch, hitting his head on the pavement. He remains there for nearly two minutes until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk.

“When you see the punch and the guy just hits the ground, it was just devastating,” one man said.

Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died from his injuries Saturday, one week after the incident.

Those familiar with the neighborhood say they’ve had issues with the security staff before and worried something like this would happen.

“The bouncers there, they’re horrible. They intimidate you,” a man said. “That could be anyone’s son. I mean, yeah, he was drunk, but it looked like he was having a good time. He wasn’t being abusive or anything. He was just dancing in the street.”

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating.

The owner of Tabu says the bouncer was not an employee of the bar, and management called 911 when they learned what happened. They are cooperating with police in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

