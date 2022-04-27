Red Cord, CU offer human trafficking training to law enforcement officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord is partnering with Cameron University to host a Human Trafficking Training for law enforcement officers this week.

Officers from thirteen law enforcement agencies from across the region are learning about preventing and identifying human trafficking.

Alison Phillips and Dan Nash from the Human Trafficking Training Center are leading the training.

According to Phillips, only 17% of officers receive human trafficking training, which isn’t enough.

“It would be like if I took a new officer who just came out of the academy and I told them to go out and arrest drunk drivers, but I hadn’t taught him what a drunk driver looks like on the street, how to administer a field sobriety test and other things,” Phillips said. “Those police skills they need. Of course they’re not going to be very successful. We need to provide that training.”

They’re also learning how to interview victims and suspects of human trafficking.

You can learn more about volunteering or donating to the Red Cord by visiting https://theredcord.org.

