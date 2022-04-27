Refresher on the importance of Cap and how it impacts our local weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Thursday and Friday will be days to watch for severe weather potential, as a cold front/dry line system will move in from the Rockies into the Southern Plains. As of right now coverage for rain remains low and isolated, but should the correct ingredients be in place and sequence of events play out, we could witness strong-to-severe storms to end the workweek.

A dry line will situate across central Texoma, along and just west of I-44. On the west side, there will be extremely low relative humidity ranging between 10-15%. Areas east of the dry line will have more moisture with dewpoints in the 60s, allowing for the formation of a few showers and storms.

Temperatures will warm into the low-to-mid 90s during the afternoon as a strong southerly wind flow brings a surge of Gulf moisture and warm air. Daytime heating and a surge of energy from a low-pressure trough out west will increase the Convective Available Potential Energy, or CAPE, across the area. CAPE is one parameter we look at in determining the potential for severe weather, as it hints at how strong and tall storms can become. CAPE is measured across different levels in the atmosphere in joules per kilogram. Values just below 1000 J/KG is enough energy to allow for the formation of strong to severe thunderstorms, with Friday itself being forecasted to have values between 1500-2500 J/KG during the time of the event. Although, high CAPE isn’t the sole indicator of whether or not strong-to-severe storms are possible, as during the summer here in the Southern Plains, CAPE values get as high as 2000-5000 J/KG each day, but we don’t see daytime thunderstorms firing up every afternoon. One parameter preventing high CAPE values from creating storms, and it is the same limitation that is making forecasting for tomorrow’s potential severe weather outbreak difficult, and that is the presence of the Cap.

CAPE Friday (KSWO)

The Cap is something we talk about a lot here, especially with how hot and dry it can get here in Texoma, and tomorrow is no different. Thursday’s and Friday’s unseasonably warm temperatures will build up the strength of the Cap. If we want any rain over the next couple of days, the Cap has to break first, usually through the build-up of large amounts of CAPE or a lifting mechanism such as a nearby strong frontal system. The forecast for both days, especially Friday, still remains challenging in the fact that it becomes a battle of a stout Cap and the components available pointing in the direction to a widely scattered severe weather event in the form of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. However, none of that will happen if the Cap doesn’t break, and it is very hard to tell if the Cap will break until hours leading up to the event. A special weather balloon sounding will likely be needed to help us identify a weakening cap. A Boom-or-bust is the best way to describe what we could witness Thursday and Friday, so we suggest being prepared for the worst should severe weather occur. And if it doesn’t, then you are at least prepared for the next event we get later down the line since we are still in severe weather season.

Cap Explainer (KSWO)

But what could we see severe-weather wise if the Cap does break? Areas along and east of the dryline have the best shot at any storms at all. Right now, models are showing the Cap breaking in different areas across both days due to the positioning of the dry line. On Thursday, the best coverage for storms looks to be west of HW-183. On Friday, the coverage shifts east of I-44. Because of how quickly the storms can fire up, the borders between the different severe weather threats are narrow. For example, large hail on Friday can range between the size of quarters to up to the size of golf balls here in Texoma, with the spatial differences between them not very wide. This is due to the fact that the large amounts of moisture and energy will allow for storms to build higher into the atmosphere within just a matter of miles. Other threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, and a brief spin-up to isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with any supercells that develop.

Storm Zone Thursday (KSWO)

Storm Zone Friday (KSWO)

Rain Coverage Friday (KSWO)

Severe Bars Thursday and Friday (KSWO)

