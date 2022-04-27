Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
“Don’t Say Gay” law filed in Oklahoma
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers

Latest News

FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
Precinct boundaries change in Southwest Oklahoma
Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority hosts Arbor Day event