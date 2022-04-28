7News First Alert Weather: Showers & storms look more promising to end the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a chance for an isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm west of Highway-283 “IF” the cap breaks, otherwise quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.

On Friday, the dry line will move eastward and setup near I-44 during the late afternoon. Areas west of the dry line will experience critical fire weather conditions with highs ranging from the low-to-upper 90s. Other contributing factors include low relative humidity as low as 5-15% and wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. There will be a stout cap in place, which will make it hard for clouds and developing storms to evolve. However if the cap breaks, storms could become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. The main threats “IF” a storm becomes severe will be damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and an isolated tornado will be possible. The coverage of storms if they go up will be limited across Texoma.

A nearly dry cold front to kick off the weekend allowing for lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs topping out in the low 80s. The front will eventually lift back overhead as a warm front and interact with an upper-level storm system moving across the Midwest. This will spark scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. A few strong-to-severe storms are likely, but this particular storm system will pack more of a flooding threat for areas that experience multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

A series of storm systems/waves will keep our active weather pattern through next week. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms (some severe on Monday), and another round of thunderstorms on (Wednesday and Thursday).

