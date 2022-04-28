Bathrooms vandalized at Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An unknown vandal has caused some headaches at Lake Lawtonka.

Officials said sometime over the weekend someone went into the men’s restroom at the east campground and tore out the sink from the countertop.

They said they ripped the hot water line, leaving it running for hours.

The vandalism inconvenienced lake campers and officials alike according to City of Lawton Lake Supervisor Jim Bonnarens.

“Probably at least a half a day by the time we’re done not counting the time to get the quotes for the materials that are needed make sure nothing else is broke we’re not sure hot water wise I mean it ran continuously so elements if we find out water isn’t heating up enough could have burned up an element so some of those problems may occur later as to something that just somebody felt like ripping a sink out they stole the showerhead it’s it could have been worse but all of these little things add up,” he said.

In addition to the inconvenience, lake officials said this vandalism has another cost, as taxpayer money that would have gone towards more productive lake means will now have to be diverted to repairing the restroom.

