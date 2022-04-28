Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.
Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.(Chipotle)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free Chipotle for a year?

Yes, please!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way. The company is giving 2,000 of them free burritos, bowls or whatever else their Chipotle-loving hearts desire for a year.

That’s more than $1 million in free food!

If you know a hero in healthcare, post on Chipotle’s social media and tag your hero.

Make sure to share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life.

You’ve got until May 6, which is National Nurses Day, to do it.

After that, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 people who’ve been tagged, DM them and then give them free Chipotle for a year.

It’s a tasty way to thank the people who spend their lives taking care of others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
An unknown vandal causes damage at a Lake Lawtonka Men's bathroom.
Bathrooms vandalized at Lake Lawtonka
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
“Don’t Say Gay” law filed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma gives back for Day of Caring
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma gives back for Day of Caring