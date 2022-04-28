Comanche County voters impacted by new district borders

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County voters could be impacted by the recent mandatory redistricting efforts.

The Election Board said the redistricting caused some precinct boundaries in the county to change.

Because of that, some voters will be assigned to new polling places.

Officials said new voter identification cards, with updated polling place information, will be mailed out to everyone affected by the changes.

Voters can also use the online Oklahoma voter portal to find their polling place.

