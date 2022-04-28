Community is invited to receive a tree for Arbor Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery are celebrating Arbor Day by giving away 300 trees to the community.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Naturescape Nursery and those who arrive will receive a free Loblolly Pine tree.

This is the fourth year of the event, which is a project aimed to enhance the community.

The Loblolly Pine grows well in ordinary soils from sand to clay and once established, it is drought resistant, too.

It is also among the fastest growing pine trees, adding 2 feet in height every year. It’s growth can be controlled with trimming.

There will be additional giveaways of plants throughout the day.

