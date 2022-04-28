Expert Connections
Curtains rise for “Footloose the Musical”

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - “Footloose the Musical” is a true Oklahoma story, originally based in Elmore City, Okla., will have it’s opening night this weekend.

It’s a story about loss and the healing possible through music and, most of all, dance.

“Footloose the Musical” will take the stage this Friday and Saturday at the Elgin Performing Arts Center.

Curtain is at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for Military and Seniors and $5 for students.

They can be purchased in advance at the Elgin Public School office or at the door the night of the event.

