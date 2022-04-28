Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement officials in Lawton say fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the community are on the rise.

Last year alone, 13 people died from overdoses related to fentanyl in Lawton. And so far this year, the drug has claimed the lives of 6 people in the city.

The Lawton Police Department is hoping to save lives by warning people about the dangers of taking drugs that aren’t prescribed to you, according to Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs.

“Generally, anyone who goes and attempts to purchase narcotics or drugs, sometimes they don’t know that the fentanyl is actually in the drugs that they’re buying, so that’s one of the things we’re seeing a lot, is the mixture of fentanyl with other drugs and because it is so addictive and it keeps them coming back,” Grubbs said.

Most of those overdoses, Grubbs said, happen to people who are between 15 and 30-years-old.

“It’s really sad because a lot of times families don’t know what maybe a relative, friend or event their kid may be involved in,” Grubbs said. “They might say something like, ‘I knew they smoked weed, but I never thought they’d do something like that.”

Comanche County is 42nd in the state for overdose deaths, according to the Health Department.

Community Drug Overdose Prevention Project Coordinator Rosalyn Hall said it’s up to our community to remove the stigma and emphasize prevention.

“We need to let them know that addiction is an illness and that there’s treatment for that, but we’ve stigmatized it that, ‘Oh, only this bad person gets addicted to substances,’ and that’s not the case,” Hall said.

Hall said males are more likely than females to overdose on drugs and the best way to help users is encouragement.

“It’s not this big, bad thing that happened and that you’ll never get over it,” Hall said. “Yes, you can get over it. I think that’s the big thing is that encouragement piece, working with the families because you know that’s somebody’s mother, father, brother, sister, so you want to work with the entire family.”

Grubbs urges people to not be afraid to call for emergency help when their life, or the life of a loved one, depends on it.

“Please call 911, okay. We will not arrest somebody if they are having an overdose,” Grubbs said. “We want to treat them first and foremost medically. There will be follow up. We will talk to them afterwards, but ultimately, we want people to live. We want people to survive.”

You can always submit an anonymous tip about the illegal distribution of fentanyl by calling Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

You can contact Hall at the Comanche County Health Department using the number at 580-248-5890 to find out how you can get naloxone to reverse an overdose in cases of emergency.

