First Alert Forecast: The Battle Between Dry Air and Thunderstorms | 4/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers with embedded thunder/lightning are moving along I-40. Many south will remain dry but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out for counties north of the Red River over the next few hours. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures heading out the door this morning are in the 60s so the light jacket will suffice.

A few severe storms will be possible later today. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main hazards IF storms develop. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon, mainly after 5PM out west, along a dryline that will be located across the eastern parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. If storms do develop they will produce golf ball sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Storms will weaken just after sunset. Aside from storm chances, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs rising into the 80s/90s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s.

A storm system will approach the area tomorrow afternoon. As this happens, there’s another chance for thunderstorms, possibly severe, if they develop along a dryline that will be between I-44 and I-35. Storms that develop will likely be severe with the potential for large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds 60 to 80mph and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. Friday will be hot with high temperatures rising into the 90s area wide under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. A cold front will move in Friday night cooling things off for the weekend.

In the wake of the cold front on Saturday, expect lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The cold front will become nearly stationary before lifting northward as a warm front on Sunday. This allows for a quick return in moisture and at the same time, slowly destabilizing the atmosphere. While an embedded supercell or two is possible, the main concern will be localized flooding for Texoma. Strong to severe storms are still possible through Monday. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for areas mainly along I-44. Monday’s forecast is subject to change (and will change) as newer model data comes in. Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s with east to south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Monday will remain in the low 80s for high temperatures, partly cloudy skies and south winds at 10 to 20mph.

Have a good day! -LW

