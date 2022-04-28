Future teachers invited to Cameron University’s Education Boot Camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is helping aspiring teachers get in the classroom with a Special Education Teacher Boot Camp.

But before the boot camp, they’re hosting a virtual information session next Tuesday, May 3, to give participants a look at what to expect.

Stacie Garrett, the incoming chair of the Department of Education, gave more information about the events.

Those interested can also visit the university’s website.

