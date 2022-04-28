Hospital breaks ground on Lawton Community Health Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials held a ground breaking ceremony for a new Lawton Community Health Center (LCHC), which will give residents another convenient place to receive primary care.

“LCHC is a primary care clinic, founded about 12 years ago and the mission of the clinic is really to improve the health and wellness of everybody in the communities. We see all patients regardless of insurance,” Sean McAvoy, Lawton Community Health Center executive director, said. We got about 19 locations currently, we’ll have over 20 about the time this one opens. And over 80 providers, so that’s really providing care for anyone that needs it.”

The groundbreaking was held Thursday, April 28, at 6th and Lee in Lawton.

LCHC hopes the new community health center will make primary care more accessible to everyone in the community.

By offering a new place for primary care doctors to practice, helping to decrease issues caused by over-scheduling and long wait times.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.