Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hospital breaks ground on Lawton Community Health Center

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials held a ground breaking ceremony for a new Lawton Community Health Center (LCHC), which will give residents another convenient place to receive primary care.

“LCHC is a primary care clinic, founded about 12 years ago and the mission of the clinic is really to improve the health and wellness of everybody in the communities. We see all patients regardless of insurance,” Sean McAvoy, Lawton Community Health Center executive director, said. We got about 19 locations currently, we’ll have over 20 about the time this one opens. And over 80 providers, so that’s really providing care for anyone that needs it.”

The groundbreaking was held Thursday, April 28, at 6th and Lee in Lawton.

LCHC hopes the new community health center will make primary care more accessible to everyone in the community.

By offering a new place for primary care doctors to practice, helping to decrease issues caused by over-scheduling and long wait times.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
Despite limited sunshine today, highs this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s east to upper...
First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger, Warm Temperatures & Strong to Severe Storms | 4/29AM

Latest News

First Alert Weather: May starting off strong here across Texoma as severe weather season gets...
First Alert Weather: May starting off strong here across Texoma as severe weather season gets underway
Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Series of storm systems allows for an active weather pattern through next week
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry plants a community garden to combat hunger.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry plants community garden
CU Percussion students play several modern pieces on Friday, April 29.
CU Percussion ensemble fills the air with music