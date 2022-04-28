Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jury sentenced man who shot at Tulsa officers to death

Jury sentences David Ware to death on April 27.
Jury sentences David Ware to death on April 27.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who opened fire on Tulsa police officers in 2020 has been sentenced to death.

David Ware was convicted last week for the deadly shooting of Tulsa sergeant Craig Johnson.

Jurors made the recommendation after three hours of deliberation.

Deliberations came after the Judge dismissed two jurors, saying both told him they couldn’t continue.

Two alternates replaced the jurors.

In addition to the murder, Ware was found guilty for critically injuring officer Aurash Zarkeshan in the same shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
An unknown vandal causes damage at a Lake Lawtonka Men's bathroom.
Bathrooms vandalized at Lake Lawtonka
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
“Don’t Say Gay” law filed in Oklahoma

Latest News

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma gives back for Day of Caring
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma gives back for Day of Caring
Wichita Mountains Prevention Network offers lock boxes for medications at take back day event.
Stephens County residents participate in drug take back event
Rainbow Bridge Can Wait hosts adoption event.
Rainbow Bridge Can Wait talks about adoption event
The City of Lawton and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority plants a tree at Shady 580 event.
Shady 580 event brings more trees to community sites
Students from Learning Tree Academy learn about Oklahoma's history.
Pre-K students learn about Oklahoma history