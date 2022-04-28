Jury sentenced man who shot at Tulsa officers to death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who opened fire on Tulsa police officers in 2020 has been sentenced to death.

David Ware was convicted last week for the deadly shooting of Tulsa sergeant Craig Johnson.

Jurors made the recommendation after three hours of deliberation.

Deliberations came after the Judge dismissed two jurors, saying both told him they couldn’t continue.

Two alternates replaced the jurors.

In addition to the murder, Ware was found guilty for critically injuring officer Aurash Zarkeshan in the same shooting.

