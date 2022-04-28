Expert Connections
Lawton Police, Fire Departments to play basketball fundraiser game

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police and Fire Departments will play against each other in a basketball fundraiser this weekend.

COVID put it off for the last couple years, according to Officer Timothy Jenkins, but they’re ready to start back up again.

Proceeds benefit the Officer Down Memorial, which is a non-profit honoring law enforcement officers, prison officers and police dogs who have died in the line of duty.

Jenkins said the event reminds our community that officers and firefighters are human, too.

“We enjoy being a part of that, and it’s just great for our police department. It lets us know that this job is not just us,” Jenkins said. “It’s just not our community, it’s just not the Lawton Police Department. It’s bigger than us. It branches out further than this community, so we try out best to keep that memory alive and just contribute to it as much as we can, the best way we can.”

It’s happening at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 1 at MacArthur High School.

Entry is $5 for adults, and $3 for children.

Some money will also go toward LFD’s union scholarship fund for student firefighters continuing their education.

