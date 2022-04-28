Lawton Public Schools hosts Teacher Career Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to the recent teacher shortage, Lawton Public Schools is hosting a Teacher Career Fair Thursday, April 28 at Central Middle School.

The fair is happening now and will continue until 6 p.m.

LPS will share information about current openings and the great benefits available to teachers here in Lawton.

The fair is taking place in the commons area and attendees should enter through the south entrance.

