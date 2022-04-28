Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn

Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children, using social media to "groom" them and telling them to make child pornography.(Source: Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A 24-year-old California man was arrested on accusations of producing and distributing child pornography. Authorities believe he convinced dozens of children to send him sexually explicit images of themselves and others.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday on felony charges of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, according to jail records. He is ineligible for bail.

Davis is suspected of communicating with over 100 children in the guise of a young girl named Lizzy. Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, says Davis used social media accounts to connect with the victims and “groom” them.

More than 80 victims have been identified across the United States, and at least 15 others are believed to live internationally.

Victims in the U.S. lived in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, according to media reports.

Grassmann said the victims vary in age, but most are between the ages of 6 and 13.

Davis is accused of using sexually explicit language in conversations with the victims and sending them videos of child pornography. He is also accused of telling the children to make child pornography that showed them “engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children,” according to Grassmann.

The Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned about Davis’ alleged crimes after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During a search of Davis’ home in December 2021, investigators found recordings of “children engaging in sexual acts,” Grassmann says. Forensic analysis allegedly revealed files of child pornography in Davis’ cell phones and social media accounts.

Authorities are encouraging parents to check their children’s electronic devices for any suspect communication from late 2020 to December 2021. Those who believe their children have been victimized should contact the ICAC task force.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
“Don’t Say Gay” law filed in Oklahoma
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Lawton educator, Albert Johnson, dies.
Lawtonian who influenced area education dies

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users rise to 229M
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices