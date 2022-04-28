Marie Detty New Directions Demin Day supports the end of sexual violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Denim Day is a day to bring awareness and education to sexual violence.

This day is recognized annually on the last Wednesday of April since 1992.

In 1992 a teenager in Italy was sexual assaulted by her driver instructor and a government official over turned the assault stating that her jeans were too tight. So the next day, Italian Parliament stood in solidarity for her and wore jeans.

“Denim Day is like a national anthem right now because of what happened back in 1992 when a teenage girl back in Italy was raped by her driver instructor and the supreme court over turned it saying that her jeans were too tight so she had to have helped her driver in order for her to be able to help him take down her pants in order for her to become raped,” Sexual Assault Program Director Katina Perkins said.

In protest and solidarity, individuals are encouraged to wear denim to combat the idea that rape and sexual violence are the fault or responsibility of survivors.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.