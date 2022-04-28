Prescription drug takeback event takes place this week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network is offering the Stephens County community a safe way to dispose of any expired or otherwise not needed prescription pills.

They are working with local organizations and law enforcement for Friday’s event.

Community members are invited to come in and turnover their unused prescription drugs for safe disposal.

RX Work Group Sheri Leroux said they’re aiming to cutback on theft, overdose or other potential drug misuse, as well as offering people a safer option to store their drugs at home.

“We also have lockboxes available, so that way if an individual is concerned about having medication easily accessible to kids, we have free lockboxes that we will be happy to give to families so that they can safely store their medications at home,” she said.

Takeback Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at Duncan Regional Hospital.

It will be held at the south side of the hospitals Learning Center.

They will be able to take all prescription pills, but not syringes or inhalers.

