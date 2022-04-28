Red River Technology students run crash simulation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - EMS and Nursing Students at the Red River Technology Center spent Thursday in a live simulation designed to teach them how to handle real life medical emergencies.

The simulation involved a wreck where a vehicle had been t-boned causing it to roll over.

Each EMS student, along with help from a coach, worked to temporarily stabilize the patients before rushing them to the Red River Tech ER.

Nursing students took over to stabilize the patient and prep them to be admitted.

EMS Instructor Jeff Prater said it’s all part of handling the pressure and learning from mistakes.

“It’s really amazing the help that we’ve got,” he said. “They’ve come in, they’ve helped the students, and I get to kind of sit back and watch. And watch my students make mistakes, and then we’re going to learn from those mistakes, and make it better. So, it’s been a very successful experience.”

This is the second year for the simulation which students said was a mixture of excitement and fear.

They want to give a special thanks to all the organizations that came together to help give these kids a lesson which will prepare them for the future.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.