Students raise money for Special Olympians to compete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Olympic torch is headed to Stillwater this summer for the Special Olympics and multiple athletes from the area are preparing to make the trip, with a little extra help from students at Lawton High School (LHS).

Students from the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy at LHS held a special Field Day Wednesday to help cover the cost for local Special Olympians to travel to the state games.

The academy focuses on community leadership skills by involving students in special leadership labs, such as fundraising and event planning.

“I’m happy to say, that so far, we’ve raised over 16 hundred dollars. So I’m hoping that we’ll be closer 2 thousand by the end of today. But definitely our kids will be going to the Special Olympics, completely covered,” Kylee Montgomery, activities director at LHS said.

The Paralympians also got a chance to mingle with other senior students, and they all got play different games, there was even a surprise water balloon fight at the end.

