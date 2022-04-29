Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A tragic event was turned into a blessing when the Cameron University’s agriculture department was donated 17 pairs of cattle.

It all started with a phone call that would help change the course for ag students this semester.

A farmer from Texas asked an Agriculture Professor at CU for help saving his cattle from an incoming wildfire approaching his farm.

Which not only saved the cows, but it also gave students an opportunity to learn like never before according to Jimmy Bricker.

“One weekend I got a phone call from a cattle person down there Jarrod Montford,” he said. “He said he was looking at some cattle that had to get off some land immediately who were in the line of fire, real fire, and he said would my students be interested in rescuing these cows and working with them this semester. I said absolutely so from there made the arrangements to get them corralled and brought up here, we’ve had them since February.”

Professor Bricker said the students got right to work and all the cows were rendered first aid, put through a vaccination program, and checked for any potential pregnancies.

“They came in here pretty skinny as far as off the wildfires not having much forge to eat non availability to very many resources and so we were able to rehabilitate those cows and get back the cows weight in addition to the calves weight and really help them to improve in body condition here students its very important to us to try and learn those different operations cow/calf or stocker operation that gives us the hands on experience and real life insight whenever we get out of college,” Colby Gilpen, Cameron AG student, said.

The students wanted to thank their generous donors and all their friends and family who support them on a daily basis.

The cattle will be kept in good hands by the students of the department of agriculture, helping them to prepare for the future.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.