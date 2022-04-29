First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger, Warm Temperatures & Strong to Severe Storms | 4/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple, today will be breezy and warm. Despite limited sunshine today, highs this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s east to upper 90s west. South winds 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 40s. A Wind Advisory is in place for Caddo, Grady, Kiowa, Harmon, Beckham and Washita counties from 12PM-8PM. These areas will likely see the highest wind gusts up to 45mph. With relative humidity as low as 5 percent, strong south winds and the unseasonably warm temperatures will create critical fire danger concerns during the afternoon hours. Simply do your part and avoid any/all activities that could create a spark or flame. A Red Flag Warning is in place for much of the area from 1PM-8PM.

There is another chance later today for strong to severe storms to develop. However, with the strong cap overhead, storms will have a hard time firing up. If the cap breaks, storms will produce golf ball sized hail and up to 80mph wind gusts. An isolated tornado is also on the table for severe threats but it does remain in the low category. The greater chance for any develop today will be between I-44 and I-35. I will say that generally, model data is suggesting most of the storms staying east of I-35.

With a cold front moving in tonight, this will kick the weekend off with lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs topping out in the low 80s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. The cold front will eventually lift back overhead as a warm front and interact with another storm system. This will spark another round of scattered storms, likely severe, for Sunday. As mentioned previously, some severe storms producing large hail and damaging winds are possible but this particular storm system will pack more of a flooding threat for areas that experience multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

A series of disturbances will keep our active weather pattern through next week, mainly for Monday and Wednesday. It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby with the chance for showers/ thunderstorms. It’s also a good idea to stay weather aware and you can do so with the First Alert 7 Weather App!

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

