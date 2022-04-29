Expert Connections
Lawton is named sixth-time Oklahoma Excellence Certified Healthy Community

(City of Lawton)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is now a six-time Oklahoma Excellence Certified Healthy Community.

On April 25, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the awardees for Certified Healthy Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.

The City of Lawton received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively it supports health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health.

There are three levels of certification – Excellence, Merit and Basic.

The City of Lawton received the highest of the three.

For more information, visit certifiedhealthyok.com.

