Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton

Latest News

High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse team says racial slurs hurled at them from crowd during game
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse players say they heard racial slurs
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76