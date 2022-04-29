Pre-K students learn about Oklahoma history

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday morning, kids from Learning Tree Academy got the chance to celebrate the state of Oklahoma.

Pre-K Students learned about the people who settled here and they got the chance to meet some wildlife native to the state.

Great Plains Museum staff taught the students how to walk in the shoes of early day settlers with old-fashioned games like tin can stilts, and even showed them ancient instruments made from bone and leather.

Every year Learning Tree students learn about the state for a whole week, followed by an Oklahoma Day celebration.

“Well it’s important, we live here, we’re proud of our state, we want our children to know about also be proud of where we live and it also helps them later in life to have that background,” Deborah Meraz, a Pre-K teacher at Learning Tree, said.

Meraz hopes the kids will retain what they learned today, and at the very least, she hopes they go home to share some of their new found knowledge.

