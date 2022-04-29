Expert Connections
Residents of Lawton will participate in Trash-Off event

City of Lawton hosts Trash Off 2022 to beautify the city.
City of Lawton hosts Trash Off 2022 to beautify the city.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s annual Trash-Off event is happening and it’s a good opportunity for residents to throw away stuff they couldn’t normally throw in trash cans.

The City of Lawton is collaborating with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) to host the event.

It will be located at McMahon Auditorium’s parking lot off Northwest 6th and Ferris Avenue.

Lawtonians can drop off trash materials at no charge, but must present a valid ID with a Lawton address or a Lawton utility bill.

Non-residents who want to participate by do so by making a $25 donation to LETA.

