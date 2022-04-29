Shady 580 event brings more trees to community sites

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority joined forces today to beautify Lawton in honor of Arbor Day, with their first Inaugural planting event, that they’re calling Shady 580.

Together, they planted the Red Leaf Maple tree at Greer Park off northwest 38th street, with the help of Bedrock nursery who did the actual planting.

The event coincides with the Lawton Parks and Recreation’s ongoing mission to bring more trees to Lawton.

Not only do the trees beautify the area, but they also provide protection from the wind, and some much needed shade, which is how the event got it’s name according to Kaley Patterson-Dorsey with City of Lawton.

“So this is the first Shady 580 event for the Lawton’s Enhancement Trust Authority, this is an opportunity for the authority to take back Shady 580 and make it a positive thing for our community by planting trees,” she said.

Patterson said they’re planning to bring the Shady 580 event back next year on a bigger scale, with the possibility of giving trees out to Lawton citizens to beautify their own neighborhoods.

