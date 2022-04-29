Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Shady 580 event brings more trees to community sites

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority joined forces today to beautify Lawton in honor of Arbor Day, with their first Inaugural planting event, that they’re calling Shady 580.

Together, they planted the Red Leaf Maple tree at Greer Park off northwest 38th street, with the help of Bedrock nursery who did the actual planting.

The event coincides with the Lawton Parks and Recreation’s ongoing mission to bring more trees to Lawton.

Not only do the trees beautify the area, but they also provide protection from the wind, and some much needed shade, which is how the event got it’s name according to Kaley Patterson-Dorsey with City of Lawton.

“So this is the first Shady 580 event for the Lawton’s Enhancement Trust Authority, this is an opportunity for the authority to take back Shady 580 and make it a positive thing for our community by planting trees,” she said.

Patterson said they’re planning to bring the Shady 580 event back next year on a bigger scale, with the possibility of giving trees out to Lawton citizens to beautify their own neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
Despite limited sunshine today, highs this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s east to upper...
First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger, Warm Temperatures & Strong to Severe Storms | 4/29AM

Latest News

CU Percussion students play several modern pieces on Friday, April 29.
CU Percussion ensemble fills the air with music
Cameron University encourages kids to join art camps
Students at Woodland Hills Elementary School donate $3,100 to cancer treatment.
Woodland Hills students fundraise for cancer treatment
City of Lawton hosts Trash Off 2022 to beautify the city.
Residents of Lawton will participate in Trash-Off event