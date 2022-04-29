Stephens County residents participate in drug take back event

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, people from across Stephens County were given a chance to turn in their unused prescription pills.

The prescription take back event was hosted by the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network.

They worked with local groups and law enforcement to safely dispose of unused, expired or un-needed pills.

And attendees were also offered free lock-boxes, so they could safely store the medication they have at home.

Wichita Mountains Prevention Network Executive Director Brooke Anthony said they’re aiming to cutback on theft, overdose or other potential drug misuse.

