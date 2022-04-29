United Way of Southwest Oklahoma gives back for Day of Caring

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma recruited community members to help with projects for local non-profit agencies for its 19th annual Day of Caring today.

Volunteers from so many organizations in town, have been working all day, planting flowers, painting walls and even repairing fences. As their way of giving back to the community, and making an effort to keep Lawton Beautiful.

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma decided to dedicate one day out of the year to their non-profit partners, helping them with projects they may not be able to fund themselves.

Companies, schools and community members got their hands dirty, by building an outdoor garden and new shelves, plus cleaning yards and facilities.

Administrative Assistant Roxanne Wiseman said if it wasn’t for these volunteers helping out their neighbors, they probably wouldn’t get done at all.

”All of our funded partners are non profit. So therefore, they have to use their money really wisely,” Wiseman said. “It’s all about service, so their servicing members in our community. So it’s our turn to give back to them, and make sure some of the things they wouldn’t otherwise get done, get done.”

5 of the 27 projects are helping Roadback, an alcohol and drug prevention agency, doing some remodeling at their different program locations.

Executive director of Roadback Don McGee said because they don’t have the man power or time during the day to work on the projects, it’s great to see these volunteers take time out of their day to help.

”Knowing what I faced, to see somebody reach out, that’s what life is all about, helping other people,” McGee said. “Everybody says nobody wants to help nobody anymore, you’re all on your own. That’s not true, there is plenty of agencies out there that will dedicate the time and resources to help you accomplish your goals.”

Volunteers made their way to United Way’s location, to lay down gravel, put in flowers and trim down some trees.

Legal Aid and volunteer Donna Ellsworth said this is her 6th year volunteering, and she said she always signs up for manual labor because seeing progress means she’s made a change.

”I like to give back, pay it forward,” Ellsworth said. “I think it helps for people to see, there are people willing to get out there and get their hand’s dirty to make this a better place to live, a better place to see and it just beautifies a lot. It’s something we need, at least once a year, if not more.”

Volunteers are currently still working on projects, and will continue to work until around 8 this evening.

