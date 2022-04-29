Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Calling all would-be wizards, the City of Lawton is hosting their very first Warlock and Wizards Day on Monday.

The event will be open to warlocks and mages of all ages and muggles are also encouraged to come be apart of a fun day full of movies, games, crafts and prizes.

The event is free and open to the public, and it’s happening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on May 2 at the Owens Multipurpose Center on Southwest 11th Street.

There, attendees be able to build their own wand, cast spells, play some Quidditch Pong and compete in a special Harry Potter Relay Race.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.