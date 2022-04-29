Woodland Hills students fundraise for cancer treatment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at Woodland Hills Elementary School were treated to a fun afternoon full of bubbles, for their phenomenal fundraising for the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma.

Friday, those students presented the Center with a check of over $3,000.

And while the donation drive was part of a monthly community service project, their teacher Lori Cruz said her kids and their families went above and beyond.

“I think a lot of it was inspired by my personal story. My mom was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “And that was the day that changed our lives forever. And I did share that story with my students and their families, and they rallied around me. And they put out the word and people found out and generously donated, and I can’t thank them enough.”

An official with the Cancer Center said the donation was “flat-out amazing,” and while other schools have donated to the center, they said no-one has even come close to a donation of this size.

