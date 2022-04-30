7News First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of showers and storms to start off the month of May

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s, with some clouds starting to build across Texoma just before sunrise.

With tomorrow being that start of May, we kick it off with an active pattern of showers and storms, along with possible strong-to-severe weather, through the next few days. Sunday will be mostly calm to start off through the morning and early afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the low 80s and winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. By the late afternoon, a warm front will lift up from the south, bringing our first wave of storms through the early evening. As we head later into the evening and early nighttime hours, our second wave of storms on Sunday will move through, this time bringing more widespread showers and storms and a greater chance for severe weather. The storms will start out as discrete supercells out west, increasing in coverage as they move eastward, creating the possibility for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, with the severe threat slowly diminishing the farther east the storms move.

Our next day for severe weather is Monday, though this setup is largely conditional due to an approaching dry line/cold front system and substantial capping in place, as well as the fact that showers and storms across Texoma during the morning hours could limit the severe potential of storms later that night. If we do see anything, coverage for strong-to-severe thunderstorms looks to be across Southwest Oklahoma in northern and eastern counties.

Tuesday will be our quiet day, though a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out. Our next storm system moves in from the west on Wednesday, bringing similar coverage of showers and storms as Sunday. All severe modes are possible, though we don’t know the extent of where the best chance for severe weather will form, or the parameters of the strong-to-severe weather, until models get into better agreement. This is a day we will continue to keep our eye on, as it looks to be our next big thing after tomorrow’s storm event. Thursday could see another chance for possible showers and thunderstorms, but just like Monday, is very conditional and depends on how the storms play out on Wednesday.

