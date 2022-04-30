Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Series of storm systems allows for an active weather pattern through next week

A few opportunities for severe weather over the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with the chance for sprinkles developing along the cold front that moves through overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 50s and winds will shift to the north at 10-20 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday - This will be the day you’ll want to enjoy outdoors. Skies will be bright and sunny with highs topping out in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Sunday - A warm front will lift across Texoma destabilizing the atmosphere and bringing a rapid surge of moisture to the area. There will be two possible waves of severe storms. The first round will arrive on sometime after lunchtime and continue into the early evening. The highest coverage will be along and mainly south of the Red River. The second round will arrive near sunset and continue through the late evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, large hail, localized flooding and an isolated tornado.

The will be a few lingering strong-to-severe storms possible on Monday with the highest coverage south and east of I-44. Another upper-level storm system will arrive on Wednesday bringing another opportunity for severe weather to Texoma.

