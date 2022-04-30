Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University encourages kids to join art camps

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University art program will host two summer camps for children at the Cameron University Art Building.

Comprised of four two-week art workshops, Creative Expressions Summer Art Camp helps students explore their creative expression through visual art.

Participants will attend three art classes daily, including traditional art media such as painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and paper and bookmaking as well as developing creative expression through the computer by learning how to translate an idea into digital art.

The projects are designed to develop technical skill in the handling of art media and thinking skills in decision-making and composition.

All art supplies are provided and each child will design an art portfolio to collect artworks from each class throughout the session and digital artwork will be printed.

Enrollment is open throughout the summer.

Fees will be $125 per session for the first child and 20 percent discount for each additional child.

To register, contact Edna McMillan, ednam@cameron.edu or 580-581-2452 or 2450 or Susan Furtado, sfurtado@cameron.edu or 580-581-2346.

Creative Expressions: Art in the Afternoon 2022

Session I: May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Session II: June 13-16, June 20-23

Session III: June 27-30, July 5-7

Session IV: July 11-14, July 18-21

2 to 5 p.m. / Age groups: 6, 7 & 8, 9 &10, 11 & 12

Fine Arts Summer Art Institute 2022

Session I: Drawing and Portfolio Development - Fridays, June 3, 10, 17 & 24Session II: Digital Art - Fridays, July 1, 8, 15 & 22

9 a.m. to Noon / Ages: 13-18

Fee: $40 per Session (4 classes each)

Location: Cameron University Art Building

Session I - Drawing and Portfolio Development

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
Despite limited sunshine today, highs this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s east to upper...
First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger, Warm Temperatures & Strong to Severe Storms | 4/29AM

Latest News

CU Percussion students play several modern pieces on Friday, April 29.
CU Percussion ensemble fills the air with music
The City of Lawton and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority plants a tree at Shady 580 event.
Shady 580 event brings more trees to community sites
Students at Woodland Hills Elementary School donate $3,100 to cancer treatment.
Woodland Hills students fundraise for cancer treatment
City of Lawton hosts Trash Off 2022 to beautify the city.
Residents of Lawton will participate in Trash-Off event