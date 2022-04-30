Cameron University encourages kids to join art camps

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University art program will host two summer camps for children at the Cameron University Art Building.

Comprised of four two-week art workshops, Creative Expressions Summer Art Camp helps students explore their creative expression through visual art.

Participants will attend three art classes daily, including traditional art media such as painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and paper and bookmaking as well as developing creative expression through the computer by learning how to translate an idea into digital art.

The projects are designed to develop technical skill in the handling of art media and thinking skills in decision-making and composition.

All art supplies are provided and each child will design an art portfolio to collect artworks from each class throughout the session and digital artwork will be printed.

Enrollment is open throughout the summer.

Fees will be $125 per session for the first child and 20 percent discount for each additional child.

To register, contact Edna McMillan, ednam@cameron.edu or 580-581-2452 or 2450 or Susan Furtado, sfurtado@cameron.edu or 580-581-2346.

Creative Expressions: Art in the Afternoon 2022

Session I: May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Session II: June 13-16, June 20-23

Session III: June 27-30, July 5-7

Session IV: July 11-14, July 18-21

2 to 5 p.m. / Age groups: 6, 7 & 8, 9 &10, 11 & 12

Fine Arts Summer Art Institute 2022

Session I: Drawing and Portfolio Development - Fridays, June 3, 10, 17 & 24Session II: Digital Art - Fridays, July 1, 8, 15 & 22

9 a.m. to Noon / Ages: 13-18

Fee: $40 per Session (4 classes each)

Location: Cameron University Art Building

Session I - Drawing and Portfolio Development

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.