CU Percussion ensemble fills the air with music

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University was host to a special percussive concert Friday evening.

The CU Percussion ensemble took the stage tonight for a number of contemporary pieces.

Performances included “Mercury Rising” by Nathan Daughtrey, “Yobel” by Jesse Ayers, and Pat Maheny’s “Sunrise.”

The musicians met three times a week in rehearsals to prepare for tonight’s big show.

“In a way, every person who performs is a soloist, put together in an ensemble,” Jim Lambert, conductor, said. “There’s a few times I double the part but not many, so they’re really driven and also very talented, and I’m honored and blessed to be able to teach them.”

The next concert is planned to be some time Fall.

