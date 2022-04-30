First Alert Weather: May starting off strong here across Texoma as severe weather season gets underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s springtime here across Texoma and that means one thing -- severe weather! There’s a lot to unpack in the next several days that will be important to keep an eye on as we really get underway here across Texoma.

For today, we’ll have nothing but blue skies and beautiful temperatures, as a cold front pushed through overnight, bringing a light (finally!) northerly breeze and temperatures back down to the lower 80s. Today is certainly one to spend outdoors.

Tomorrow, our next round of severe weather will arrive across Texoma. We’ll see two waves of storms move through, with wave 1 being largely confined to south of the Red River between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. These storms will have to be watched closely because most high-resolution model data is drawing them up as isolated, discrete supercells, with all modes of severe weather possible. As we transition into the late evening/overnight hours tomorrow, wave 2 will move into the remainder of Texoma, entering western counties around 7:00 pm and arriving on I-44′s doorstep around 11:00 pm. This wave will provide will be more of a widespread, heavy rain risk, with the potential for embedded supercells, meaning large hail and even a couple tornado will be possible within wave 2. The good news? I think almost everyone across Texoma sees rain (some significant!) tomorrow night.

Monday, we will once again have another conditional setup ahead. Monday’s setup largely depends on how Sunday night plays out, as remaining showers and storms Monday morning could limit the atmosphere’s energy potential Monday afternoon. Still, Monday will need to be watched closely, as it is the classic dryline setup with plenty of instability aloft that could make for a busy afternoon with supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes possible.

Tuesday will be quiet, with a northeasterly breeze returning and temperatures dropping back down into the 70s.

Wednesday, another round of severe weather looks to arrive in the afternoon. Right now, there is little model consistency to provide any real insight into what mode of storms will be possible, so this is a day we’ll have to keep our eye on as we get closer and closer. Either way, as springtime continues in Texoma, any day capable of severe weather is a day that is worth watching.

Bottom line here, it’s May across the Southern Plains. The good news, however, is that latest model projections are showing anywhere from 0.5″-2.5″ of widespread rainfall over the next week or so, with higher localized totals.

