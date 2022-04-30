Expert Connections
Great 580 Association presents 2022 Youth Art Expo

The contest allows young people from the area to show off their artistic talent.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great 580 Association is presenting the 2022 Youth Art Expo Saturday evening.

It runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Cameron Baptist Church Family Life Center at 2621 SW C Ave in Lawton.

Tickets are $15 or $10 online. You can purchase tickets here.

All proceeds go toward GED vouchers and a scholarship fund.

