Great 580 Association presents 2022 Youth Art Expo
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great 580 Association is presenting the 2022 Youth Art Expo Saturday evening.
It runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Cameron Baptist Church Family Life Center at 2621 SW C Ave in Lawton.
The contest allows young people from the area to show off their artistic talent.
Tickets are $15 or $10 online. You can purchase tickets here.
All proceeds go toward GED vouchers and a scholarship fund.
