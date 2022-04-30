Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry plants community garden

Expert Connections
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry plants a community garden to combat hunger.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Looking for a way to address food insecurity and deserts, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry partnered with MIGHT Community Development Center to plant a community garden Friday, April 29.

Seventeen Markaila McCorkle got a grant from Sodexo earlier this year.

She’s using it to helps kids in the community learn to grow vegetables and fruit.

Her mother reached out to Hungry Hearts’ Chair of the Community Garden Committee to find out how to make it happen.

Melissa Griego said these gardens help teach people to be self-sufficient when it comes to food resources.

“With hard times, our economy is so challenged right now,” she said. “This is a way that everyone can learn how to grow their own food, to have their own produce, fresh produce, for health reasons. Groceries are expensive, gas is expensive. It just makes it so much more accessible whenever you’re able to have one in your neighborhood or even in your own yard.”

The non-profit has also started gardens at Cameron University, Lawton Community Health Center and Lawton Virtual Academy.

