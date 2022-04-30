Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly...
The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
Cameron University receives cattle donation.
Cameron University is donated cattle from Texas farmer
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of showers and storms to start off the month of May
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse team says racial slurs hurled at them from crowd during game