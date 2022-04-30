Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the state is pursuing legal action against Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, over ongoing controversy between the restaurant and the state’s tourism department.

Investigations by state lawmakers and the state auditor are underway into a multimillion-dollar contract between the department and Swadley’s to renovate and rebrand restaurants at six parks.

This week, the department announced it was ending the contract over concerns of fraudulent activity.

In announcing the lawsuit, Stitt called on Swadley’s to provide its financial information regarding the operations of the restaurants

“We are committed to getting to the bottom of this,” Stitt said. “There are a lot of different investigations going on right now, and I think we can all agree that the most important things are protecting the taxpayers and shining a light on any corruption or any bad actors.”

Friday, the governor also announced that he has accepted the resignation of the Executive Director of the state’s Tourism and Recreation Department.

He said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will take on a larger role with the department.

