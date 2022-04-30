Expert Connections
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three University of Oklahoma students died while storm chasing near Tonkawa in Kay County on Friday night.

Three young men were traveling southbound on I-35 just before midnight when their vehicle hydroplaned.

It ended up in the left lane, became disabled and was struck by a tractor trailer truck driven by a Florida man.

Victims include 20-year-old Nicholas K. Nair of Denton, Texas, 19-year-old Gavin A. Short of Grayslake, Illinois and 22-year-old Drake H. Brooks of Evansville, Indiana.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, OU said, quote “The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.”

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

