7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - May officially begins today and here across the Southern Plains that is synonymous with saying severe weather season is really getting underway.

Today will start off fairly pleasant. That northerly breeze leftover from yesterday will slowly transition to a southeasterly one as the day progresses, however cloud cover will build in throughout the day. As for this afternoon, outdoor plans are still encouraged; it’s this evening we need to keep an eye on. Severe storms are expected to fire in the Texas panhandle this afternoon and move into our western counties this evening. Earliest time of arrival would be in the 5:00 - 6:00 pm timeframe, with storms approaching Lawton and Wichita Falls sometime around 10:00 pm. All hazards are possible tonight, including isolated tornadoes, large hail, and localized flooding. The greatest hail risk is across our southwestern counties, where baseball sized hail is possible, whereas here in central Texoma, storms will likely only be capable of producing golf ball sized hail. The tornado risk is somewhat low tonight, though latest data this morning shows it is higher than originally thought. With all of this in mind, plan to stay weather aware as this evening/overnight approaches.

Tomorrow, another round of severe weather is possible, though this will once again be a conditional setup. A cap will be in place tomorrow, limiting how many (or possibly none at all) storms will fire along the dryline. If storms can form, however, they will be significant, with the potential for very large hail and a few strong tornadoes. Though the risk is much higher to the north and east of our viewing area, Texoma will be the initiating point. If storms are able to get going within Texoma, they will likely become severe very quickly.

Tuesday will be quiet, with a northeasterly breeze returning and temperatures dropping back down into the 70s.

Wednesday, another round of severe weather looks to arrive in the afternoon. Model consistency is increasing, though agreement has not come together quite yet, so this is a day we’ll have to keep our eye on as we get closer and closer. Either way, as springtime continues in Texoma, any day capable of severe weather is a day that is worth watching.

More storm chances look possible to end the week, though they will largely depend on how the beginning of the week plays out, so forecasting what risks will be in store would be useless at the moment.

Also, if you have made it this far, I would like to say that today is my last day waking up with you all on 7News. My tenure has completed here and I am so thankful for the wonderful welcome I received here across Texoma. Please continue to stay plugged into your fantastic First Alert Weather team as this week approaches. Just because I am gone, doesn’t mean I am taking the severe weather with me!

