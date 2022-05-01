7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms arrive in Texoma this evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Strong and severe storms are already firing up just ahead of a dryline in the Texas panhandle, and will eventually move east into our far western viewing area later this evening. Time of arrival out west looks to be between 7:00pm-9:00pm, with storms making their way to I-44 around midnight. These storms will continue to fire up across Texoma well into the overnight hours and early tomorrow morning as a warm front lifts up from the south, providing ample moisture for heavy rainfall and strong-to-severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible tonight, including large hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. While everywhere in Texoma could see severe weather, the better chances will be out west when the storms first fire up as discrete supercells. As the storms move east, total rain coverage will increase, but will become more of a heavy rain threat that could lead to localized flooding. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with lows in the low 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms will be present tomorrow morning across Southwest Oklahoma, clearing out by the afternoon. Another round of severe weather will be possible tomorrow evening as a dryline sets up around I-44. A conditional storm threat will be expected tomorrow depending on if the low-level moisture, daytime heating, and dryline can break through the cap, limiting how many storms form. Best coverage for any severe weather will be across northern and central portions of the state of Oklahoma, with areas here in Texoma east of I-44 seeing the best chance for any storms tomorrow night. All modes of severe weather will be possible, and if storms manage to break through the cap, will result in hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few strong tornadoes are not out of the question.

Tuesday will be relatively quiet with mostly sunny skies. A cold front sweeping through the prior night will result in daytime high temperatures falling to the low/mid 70s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Another round of severe weather looks to arrive in the afternoon on Wednesday, bringing numerous showers and storms. Model consistency is increasing, though agreement has not come together quite yet, so this is a day we’ll have to keep our eye on as we get closer and closer. No word yet on the severe weather parameters, though we can expect all modes to be possible, along with heavy rain and localized flooding.

