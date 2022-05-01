Gov. Stitt appoints Duncan man to OU Board of Regents

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a Duncan man to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Rick Braught has served as president of Investors Trust Company since 1996.

According to Stitt’s office, Braught transformed the company from a back-office bookkeeping operation to a diverse family office entity.

He earned bachelor and master degrees from OU.

In a statement, Braught said, in part, quote, “I am extremely honored that Governor Stitt has the faith and belief in me to serve as a regent for the University of Oklahoma. As a member of two families with strong and long-standing ties with the University and the state of Oklahoma, I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents in continuing to elevate Oklahoma’s higher education system.”

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Braught will fill the remainder of the term expiring March 21, 2023.

