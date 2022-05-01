Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gov. Stitt appoints Duncan man to OU Board of Regents

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a Duncan man to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Rick Braught has served as president of Investors Trust Company since 1996.

According to Stitt’s office, Braught transformed the company from a back-office bookkeeping operation to a diverse family office entity.

He earned bachelor and master degrees from OU.

In a statement, Braught said, in part, quote, “I am extremely honored that Governor Stitt has the faith and belief in me to serve as a regent for the University of Oklahoma. As a member of two families with strong and long-standing ties with the University and the state of Oklahoma, I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents in continuing to elevate Oklahoma’s higher education system.”

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Braught will fill the remainder of the term expiring March 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Three OU meteorology students killed in wreck after storm chasing Friday evening
Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of showers and storms to start off the month of May

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape handed out a grand total of 350 Lob Lolly Pine trees...
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton
City of Lawton staff took Lawtonians old furniture, used oil, car batteries, pharmaceuticals,...
Volunteers clean up Lawton for annual Trash Off