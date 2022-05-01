Lawton teen helps community with service projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teenager is working to make her community a better place to live, starting by meeting the youths needs.

MIGHT Community Development Center has a new community garden, and it’s all because of Markaila McCorkle’s dedication to help those in need.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Stan Booker and others celebrated the grand opening with her yesterday.

“There were a lot of children there and just seeing - because we’ve been working on this for a while - and seeing the whole event just actually taking place, it was really heartwarming,” McCorkle said.

It’s a moment those children, like Madison Butler, have been waiting for.

“It’s important to eat healthy so you can stay healthy,” Butler said. “You can stay fit and you can stay alive.”

The garden will provide fruits and veggies for the community surrounding the facility, but McCorkle also has a plan to use it to start a Youth Farmers Market.

“It’s important to teach them how to be entrepreneurs and self-sufficient because I think it’ll really help them later on in life teach them how to grow and teach them how to be very independent,” McCorkle said.

She’ll partner with the chamber to teach the kids about marketing and selling the produce.

McCorkle’s been volunteering since she was five-years-old.

She said her mother, Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, taught her how important it is to give back to the community.

“Ever since I was young, she’s been putting me in community service, so it was a really eye-opening, seeing both sides of the world,” McCorkle said. “The fortunate and the less fortunate. And I’m just really passionate about trying to help them.”

And this isn’t McCorkle’s first big project.

In 2020, she used a $500 grant from Sodexo to fill backpacks with food for children in need.

Johnson said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“She just really has a passion for what she does,” Johnson said. “She has a passion to see that she’s not just saying, ‘This needs to change,’ or ‘We need to do this.’ She’s actually out there doing it. It’s just really awesome to see a young person that’s actually making a difference, a big impact in their community.”

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry assisted in the hands-on part of the garden, showing the kids how to plant the seeds.

Vice President Melissa Griego said McCorkle is such a thoughtful young woman.

“With hard times, our economy is so challenged right now,” Griego said. “This is a way that everyone can learn how to grow their own food, to have their own produce, fresh produce, for health reasons. Groceries are expensive, gas is expensive. It just makes it so much more accessible whenever you’re able to have one in your neighborhood or even in your own yard.”

