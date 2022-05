LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck diverted traffic near 61st and Cache Road in Lawton Saturday after a car and SUV collided.

Lawton Fire and Police Departments responded to the crash a little after noon.

No word on any injuries that may have occurred.

We’ve reached out to LPD for more information. Check back with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.