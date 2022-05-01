Expert Connections
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A couple organizations in Lawton teamed up to give away hundreds of trees for Arbor Day weekend for the fourth year in a row.

Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape handed out a grand total of 350 Lob Lolly Pine trees Saturday morning.

Some lucky people even won prizes, including hanging baskets and a $500 shopping spree at Naturescape.

When the event started, they were able to hand out 100 trees, but the event has kept growing, and because of that, this year they were able to give out a total of 350 Lob Lolly Pines.

Organizers Holly Naberhaus and Ricky Harrison said the whole thing began with a simple idea.

“It’s a benefit to them because trees and landscaping add value to their homes,” Harrison said. “And Naturescape loves, of course, to beautify the community so we’ve joined forces with them to do this. And it’s been really fun, because people are excited about getting a free tree and it’s nice to see them care about their home, and neighborhood, and community by adding beauty and trees add so much to our environment.”

“And she approached me and said is this something we’d be interested in doing, and we just jumped on board and said heck yes. We love working with them, it’s no hassle and they’re so organized and they’re so well respected in the community,” Harrison said. “We couldn’t ask for a better person or a better business to team with and we hope it lasts for many more years.”

Harrison said Naturescape doesn’t just sell plants, but they also give free estimates for landscape design, installation and more.

