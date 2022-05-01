Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Volunteers clean up Lawton for annual Trash Off

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cities across the state are competing in the “Keep Oklahoma Beautiful” campaign, and Saturday, hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean the Lawton community for the annual Trash Off Event.

Residents were encouraged to come out and throw away trash that can’t normally fit in trash cans.

City of Lawton staff took Lawtonians old furniture, used oil, car batteries, pharmaceuticals, and just about everything else you can think of.

Not just that, but Goodwill was also there to recycle electronic waste, and volunteer groups spent their afternoon cleaning up every corner of the city.

Volunteer with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Mary Fountain said she enjoys participating.

“Today we started out at Union Park, we left there and went to Mattie Beal and collected trash and whatever over there. Put them by the trash can for somebody to come pick-up,” she said. “To me, I enjoy volunteering, because to me it’s like giving back to a program, the city, to veterans, to seniors, I just enjoy doing that. It’s just something that I feel that I like doing. People like doing different things, but I like volunteering because it makes me feel good about what I do.”

If you’re a senior age 65 or older, and would like to volunteer alongside RSVP, you’re encouraged to call Jessica Mussleman with the City of Lawton, at 580-581-3408.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Three OU meteorology students killed in wreck after storm chasing Friday evening
Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
City of Lawton prepares for its first Warlocks and Wizards Day
Wizards and warlocks travel from Hogwarts for Lawton event
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of showers and storms to start off the month of May

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape handed out a grand total of 350 Lob Lolly Pine trees...
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton
Rick Braught has served as president of Investors Trust Company since 1996.
Gov. Stitt appoints Duncan man to OU Board of Regents