Volunteers clean up Lawton for annual Trash Off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cities across the state are competing in the “Keep Oklahoma Beautiful” campaign, and Saturday, hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean the Lawton community for the annual Trash Off Event.

Residents were encouraged to come out and throw away trash that can’t normally fit in trash cans.

City of Lawton staff took Lawtonians old furniture, used oil, car batteries, pharmaceuticals, and just about everything else you can think of.

Not just that, but Goodwill was also there to recycle electronic waste, and volunteer groups spent their afternoon cleaning up every corner of the city.

Volunteer with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Mary Fountain said she enjoys participating.

“Today we started out at Union Park, we left there and went to Mattie Beal and collected trash and whatever over there. Put them by the trash can for somebody to come pick-up,” she said. “To me, I enjoy volunteering, because to me it’s like giving back to a program, the city, to veterans, to seniors, I just enjoy doing that. It’s just something that I feel that I like doing. People like doing different things, but I like volunteering because it makes me feel good about what I do.”

If you’re a senior age 65 or older, and would like to volunteer alongside RSVP, you’re encouraged to call Jessica Mussleman with the City of Lawton, at 580-581-3408.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.